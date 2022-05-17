When Labour's Emily Thornberry sat down and tucked into a multicultural meal while watching Eurovision, she probably didn't anticipate creating a diplomatic nightmare.

But that is exactly what she did and when she posted a snap of her meal on Twitter last weekend, explaining that she had sourced a dish from all the countries in the contest's final, she sparked off a chain of events resulting in a French person accusing her of making a "declaration of war".

It's all a bit of fun really but we can understand why France is annoyed. After all, it has a pretty good reputation for food but what did Thornberry decide represented it best?

A single Babybel cheese.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Aside from that, while Thornberry watched Ukraine win the annual contest and England come second, she chowed down on grapes from Spain, a box of Guylian chocolates to represent Belgium and some yoghurt for Iceland. Raspberries were what she decided were quintessentially English and olives represented Greece.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.