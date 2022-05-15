The weird and wonderful whirlwind that is the Eurovision Song Contest got underway in Italy last night, and with a hearty production of top quality memes, it proved once again that it is one of the biggest events in the UK Twitter calendar.

We were shocked as our entrant Sam Ryder actually finished second overall (and was top of the leaderboard at the end of the jury votes), while a surge in public support saw the trophy go to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra with their song, Stefania.

In amongst all of this was the usual chaos one would expect from Eurovision, with singing wolves, musicians trying to look “down with the kids” and one presenter failing to realise why you should never, ever let the internet get its hands on pictures of you in a green screen suit.

And there were wild scenes during the semi-finals earlier this week, too, as Latvia’s entry Eat Your Salad – which failed to make the final 25 – went viral for outrageous lyrics about eating “veggies and p****”.

Yes, really.

Moving swiftly on, we’ve rounded up some of the wildest memes from the night below – you’re welcome.

1. Moldova coming through with a banger after several ballads

Just when we thought we would have to listen to ballad after ballad, Moldova proved they understood the assignment:

2. Germany’s entry looked familiar…

Makes sense that doppelgänger is a German word when you spot this lookalike:

3. The wolves of Norway

Yes, this actually happened, and yes, they sung about grandmas and bananas:

4. MIKA – that is all

Yes, the “Grace Kelly” singer performed a medley of his greatest hits during the interval and it was everything:

5. Finland’s creepy balloons and IT references

Far from a Penny-wise decision:

6. Armenia’s entry referencing that It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia meme

That was far too many post-its:

7. Serbia’s rigorous handwashing rituals

Bit late to the whole ‘Hands, Face, Space’ thing, Serbia, but we appreciate you:

8. Estonia bringing the cowboy vibes

Yee-haw.

9. Greece having a weird dislike of chairs

Someone’s game of musical chairs got out of hand:

10. The unusual bob of Lithuania’s entry

A strong Cilla Black-like aesthetic. We’re here for it:

11. Spain got everyone all flustered

They were represented by Chanel (the singer, not the fashion brand):

Thank you, Europe, for bringing home the goods – and memes - once again.

