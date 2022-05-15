The weird and wonderful whirlwind that is the Eurovision Song Contest got underway in Italy last night, and with a hearty production of top quality memes, it proved once again that it is one of the biggest events in the UK Twitter calendar.
We were shocked as our entrant Sam Ryder actually finished second overall (and was top of the leaderboard at the end of the jury votes), while a surge in public support saw the trophy go to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra with their song, Stefania.
In amongst all of this was the usual chaos one would expect from Eurovision, with singing wolves, musicians trying to look “down with the kids” and one presenter failing to realise why you should never, ever let the internet get its hands on pictures of you in a green screen suit.
And there were wild scenes during the semi-finals earlier this week, too, as Latvia’s entry Eat Your Salad – which failed to make the final 25 – went viral for outrageous lyrics about eating “veggies and p****”.
Yes, really.
Moving swiftly on, we’ve rounded up some of the wildest memes from the night below – you’re welcome.
1. Moldova coming through with a banger after several ballads
Just when we thought we would have to listen to ballad after ballad, Moldova proved they understood the assignment:
Didn\u2019t know Adam Sandler was from Moldova and was also participating in Eurovision #Eurovision #moldovapic.twitter.com/E5Pkqbgckq— Lucy Wood (@Lucy Wood) 1652212310
2. Germany’s entry looked familiar…
Makes sense that doppelgänger is a German word when you spot this lookalike:
Germany threw Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson into a blender and it spat out this fella #GER #Eurovisionpic.twitter.com/bTfgPBKNzw— Se\u00e1n Connolly (@Se\u00e1n Connolly) 1652559465
3. The wolves of Norway
Yes, this actually happened, and yes, they sung about grandmas and bananas:
the whole continent of europe giving the wolf a banana #EUROVISIONpic.twitter.com/SgudsgGYvc— gabbi in my ESC era \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\udf3b\u2661 (@gabbi in my ESC era \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\udf3b\u2661) 1652557441
4. MIKA – that is all
Yes, the “Grace Kelly” singer performed a medley of his greatest hits during the interval and it was everything:
Mika could be brown, he could be blue, he could be violet sky #eurovisionpic.twitter.com/FmahWaqEi4— Jono Read (@Jono Read) 1652389192
5. Finland’s creepy balloons and IT references
Far from a Penny-wise decision:
Finland: so you guys are gonna write a song for us yeah? You\u2019ve got a theme? \nThe Rasmus: sure! Our theme is all about this lady called Jezebel and also there should be clowns and and IT references\nFinland: erm, maybe drop the clowns? \nThe Rasmus: thERE WILL BE CLOWNS #eurovisionpic.twitter.com/ZCDqWE9Rep— Zoe London (@Zoe London) 1652556565
6. Armenia’s entry referencing that It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia meme
That was far too many post-its:
Set design inspiration for Armenia #ESC2022pic.twitter.com/ZIlek7EWpl— Red \ud83d\udc3f\ufe0f (@Red \ud83d\udc3f\ufe0f) 1652557811
7. Serbia’s rigorous handwashing rituals
Bit late to the whole ‘Hands, Face, Space’ thing, Serbia, but we appreciate you:
Getting Lady Macbeth vibes from Serbia #Eurovisionpic.twitter.com/v8cuGLzYvq— Shakespeare's Globe (@Shakespeare's Globe) 1652562836
8. Estonia bringing the cowboy vibes
Yee-haw.
Me enjoying Estonia\u2019s entry #Eurovisionpic.twitter.com/hHR0Rawzj1— spoons witch (@spoons witch) 1652562815
9. Greece having a weird dislike of chairs
Someone’s game of musical chairs got out of hand:
The stage designers for Greece #Eurovisionpic.twitter.com/ZYpCK0nMAr— Shan/Yaa \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded (@Shan/Yaa \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded) 1652560447
10. The unusual bob of Lithuania’s entry
A strong Cilla Black-like aesthetic. We’re here for it:
I'm so sorry, I love Lithuania's song but this is all I can think of #Eurovisionpic.twitter.com/mQ9taOSFKY— Joe Sharkey (@Joe Sharkey) 1652210605
11. Spain got everyone all flustered
They were represented by Chanel (the singer, not the fashion brand):
Me after Spain #Eurovisionpic.twitter.com/UHETmOHZZ8— Lou \ud83d\udc22\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf1\ud83c\uddf9 (@Lou \ud83d\udc22\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf1\ud83c\uddf9) 1652559132
\u201cOur 12 points go to Spain\u201d #Eurovisionpic.twitter.com/cTfHKZjORp— Abby Tomlinson (@Abby Tomlinson) 1652566247
Thank you, Europe, for bringing home the goods – and memes - once again.
