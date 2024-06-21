England fans celebrate as Denmark score in Nigel Farage campaign video

A video posted by Nigel Farage on X / Twitter shows him celebrating with England fans in a pub topped with St George's flags - but playing on the televisions in the background is the moment Denmark equalise to make it 1-1.

Farage seemingly went to a pub to watch England's second game at Euro 2024 surrounded by fans.

At the bar, fans appeared to have asked for pictures with him and they are seen to all be celebrating as England were 1-0 up.

But unbeknownst to them, in the background on the televisions playing in the pub, Denmark had equalised to make the game 1-1, which is how the match would finish.

In the 1-1 draw, captain Harry Kane scored inside the opening 20 minutes after Kyle Walker impressively won possession high up the pitch, with his ball across the box deflecting a couple of times before reaching Kane who slotted home from close range.

That goal was undone in the 34th minute though as England failed to get out and close Denmark down, with Morten Hjulmand firing in off the post from range to score his first ever international goal.

Neither side was then able to find a winner, with Denmark having the better of the play and England sitting deep; although England came closest to getting in front after Phil Foden hit the post in the second half.

Head coach Gareth Southgate has come under fire for the performance on social media and a number of memes have been shared of him online.

England fan Andy Milne was also spotted in the front row of the crowd once again on television coverage, although this time he was looking rather downbeat.

