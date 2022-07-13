Much has been made of US president Joe Biden’s age since he took office – and perhaps it’s little wonder, particularly when put into context with the changing geopolitical landscape of the last century.
This week, Biden is heading to Israel for talks with officials in Jerusalem.
In news that took us a little by surprise, Biden is an entire six years older than Israel itself having been born in 1942.
In fact, the 79-year-old has a long, long history with the nation. This marks his 10th visit since he was first a senator in Delaware in 1973, and he’s met every single one of the country’s Prime Ministers since then.
With Israel formed in 1948, it makes Biden significantly older than the nation – and it got us thinking…
How many countries is Biden actually older than?
Joe Biden was born in 1942Chris Kelponis-Pool/Getty Images
As it turns out, quite a lot.
We counted 90 nations which were established after baby Biden was born, many of those following the collapse of the USSR in 1991 and the decolonisation of Africa from the 50s to the 70s.
Some of the biggest formations in that time include both North Korea and South Korea in 1948, as well as Ghana in 1957, Belarus in 1991 and more recently Serbia in 2006 and South Sudan as recently as 2011.
See the list below.
- South Sudan - 2011
- Kosovo Feb - 2008
- Montenegro - 2006
- Serbia - 2006
- East Timor - 2002
- Palau - 1994
- Eritrea - 1993
- Czech Republic - 1993
- Slovakia - 1993
- Turkmenistan - 1991
- Tajikistan - 1991
- North Macedonia - 1991
- Uzbekistan - 1991
- Kyrgyzstan - 1991
- Moldova - 1991
- Slovenia - 1991
- Belarus - 1991
- Namibia - 1990
- Micronesia - 1986
- Marshall Islands - 1986
- Saint Kitts and Nevis - 1983
- Antigua and Barbuda - 1981
- Belize - 1981
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - 1979
- Kiribati - 1979
- Saint Lucia - 1979
- Dominica - 1978
- Tuvalu - 1978
- Solomon Islands - 1978
- Djibouti - 1977
- Seychelles - 1976
- Timor-Leste - 1975
- Suriname - 1975
- Angola - 1975
- Papua New Guinea - 1975
- São Tomé and Príncipe - 1975
- Comoros - 1975
- Cape Verde - 1975
- Mozambique - 1975
- Grenada - 1974
- Guinea-Bissau - 1973
- Bahamas - 1973
- Bahrain - 1971
- United Arab Emirates - 1971
- Qatar - 1971
- Equatorial Guinea - 1968
- Eswatini - 1968
- Mauritius - 1968
- Nauru - 1968
- Barbados - 1966
- Botswana - 1966
- Guyana - 1966
- Zimbabwe - 1965
- Gambia - 1965
- Zambia - 1964
- Malta - 1964
- Kenya - 1963
- Singapore - 1963
- Uganda - 1962
- Trinidad and Tobago - 1962
- Jamaica - 1962
- Rwanda - 1962
- Samoa - 1962
- Tanzania - 1961
- Sierra Leona - 1961
- Mauritiana - 1960
- Nigeria - 1960
- Gabon - 1960
- Republic of Congo - 1960
- Central African Republic - 1960
- Chad - 1960
- Ivory Coast - 1960
- Burkina Faso - 1960
- Niger - 1960
- Senegal - 1960
- Togo - 1960
- Cameroon - 1960
- Democratic Republic of the Congo - 1960
- Cyprus - 1960
- Guinea - 1958
- Malaysia - 1957
- Ghana - 1957
- Tunisia - 1956
- Libya - 1951
- North Korea - 1948
- South Korea - 1948
- Israel – 1948
- Syria - 1946
- Indonesia - 1945
- Lebanon - 1943
Biden is beginning his trip to the Middle East with a visit to Israel on Wednesday, where he will spend two days for talks in Jerusalem before travelling to the West Bank. He will later travel to Saudi Arabia.
