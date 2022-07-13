Much has been made of US president Joe Biden’s age since he took office – and perhaps it’s little wonder, particularly when put into context with the changing geopolitical landscape of the last century.

This week, Biden is heading to Israel for talks with officials in Jerusalem.

In news that took us a little by surprise, Biden is an entire six years older than Israel itself having been born in 1942.

In fact, the 79-year-old has a long, long history with the nation. This marks his 10th visit since he was first a senator in Delaware in 1973, and he’s met every single one of the country’s Prime Ministers since then.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

With Israel formed in 1948, it makes Biden significantly older than the nation – and it got us thinking…

How many countries is Biden actually older than?

Joe Biden was born in 1942 Chris Kelponis-Pool/Getty Images

As it turns out, quite a lot.

We counted 90 nations which were established after baby Biden was born, many of those following the collapse of the USSR in 1991 and the decolonisation of Africa from the 50s to the 70s.

Some of the biggest formations in that time include both North Korea and South Korea in 1948, as well as Ghana in 1957, Belarus in 1991 and more recently Serbia in 2006 and South Sudan as recently as 2011.

See the list below.

South Sudan - 2011

Kosovo Feb - 2008

Montenegro - 2006

Serbia - 2006

East Timor - 2002

Palau - 1994

Eritrea - 1993

Czech Republic - 1993

Slovakia - 1993

Turkmenistan - 1991

Tajikistan - 1991

North Macedonia - 1991

Uzbekistan - 1991

Kyrgyzstan - 1991

Moldova - 1991

Slovenia - 1991

Belarus - 1991

Namibia - 1990

Micronesia - 1986

Marshall Islands - 1986

Saint Kitts and Nevis - 1983

Antigua and Barbuda - 1981

Belize - 1981

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - 1979

Kiribati - 1979

Saint Lucia - 1979

Dominica - 1978

Tuvalu - 1978

Solomon Islands - 1978

Djibouti - 1977

Seychelles - 1976

Timor-Leste - 1975

Suriname - 1975

Angola - 1975

Papua New Guinea - 1975

São Tomé and Príncipe - 1975

Comoros - 1975

Cape Verde - 1975

Mozambique - 1975

Grenada - 1974

Guinea-Bissau - 1973

Bahamas - 1973

Bahrain - 1971

United Arab Emirates - 1971

Qatar - 1971

Equatorial Guinea - 1968

Eswatini - 1968

Mauritius - 1968

Nauru - 1968

Barbados - 1966

Botswana - 1966

Guyana - 1966

Zimbabwe - 1965

Gambia - 1965

Zambia - 1964

Malta - 1964

Kenya - 1963

Singapore - 1963

Uganda - 1962

Trinidad and Tobago - 1962

Jamaica - 1962

Rwanda - 1962

Samoa - 1962

Tanzania - 1961

Sierra Leona - 1961

Mauritiana - 1960

Nigeria - 1960

Gabon - 1960

Republic of Congo - 1960

Central African Republic - 1960

Chad - 1960

Ivory Coast - 1960

Burkina Faso - 1960

Niger - 1960

Senegal - 1960

Togo - 1960

Cameroon - 1960

Democratic Republic of the Congo - 1960

Cyprus - 1960

Guinea - 1958

Malaysia - 1957

Ghana - 1957

Tunisia - 1956

Libya - 1951

North Korea - 1948

South Korea - 1948

Israel – 1948

Syria - 1946

Indonesia - 1945

Lebanon - 1943

Biden is beginning his trip to the Middle East with a visit to Israel on Wednesday, where he will spend two days for talks in Jerusalem before travelling to the West Bank. He will later travel to Saudi Arabia.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.