Not content with launching online attacks against Sir Keir Starmer and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, Twitter/X owner Elon Musk has now fired criticism at an individual many people weren’t expecting: Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

It was only last month that Farage and Reform’s treasurer Nick Candy were pictured alongside Musk at Mar-a-Lago, with rumours circulating that the billionaire might provide a substantial donation to the “entrepreneurial political start-up” which says it is a political party.

Musk was supportive of Reform at that point, tweeting on 17 December that it was “time for massive Reform in Britain”.

He continued to call on people to back Reform as recently as this week over several posts to his account, as he consistently raised the issue of child sexual exploitation following Phillips’ decision to turn down a request from Oldham Council for a national inquiry and suggest the local authority conduct their own instead.

In fact, just 12 hours before taking a swipe at Farage at around 2pm GMT, Musk claimed “Reform would win” if a snap election was held today, with “most people in Britain [despising] the current government”.

However, while Musk heaped praise on Farage and called for the release of Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who’s currently in prison for contempt of court), Farage distanced himself from the English Defence League founder in comments to GB News on Saturday.

He said Musk “sees Robinson as one of these people that fought against the grooming gangs", but "the truth is Tommy Robinson’s in prison not for that, but for contempt of court".

He added: “We’re a political party aiming to win the next general election. [Robinson] is not what we need.”

Describing Musk as a “hero figure, especially for the youth”, the Reform UK leader also told the TV channel: “[Musk] is attacking the leadership of Britain. He’s very supportive of me. He’s very supportive of the party.”

Oh, how that soon changed…

Not long after Farage had appeared on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg and said Musk had used “very tough terms” in relation to his comments on grooming gangs and that “tough things get said… by both sides of the debate”, Musk took to X and tweeted: “The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes.”

Well, then.

The remarks have stunned journalists and commentators alike, with political editors unclear what has sparked the sudden shift:

Others, meanwhile, suspect a differing in support for Robinson may be responsible:

Oh, and there’s those who have been quick to crack jokes and reach for the popcorn:

And those who have pointed out that Musk wanting to see the removal of an impressive political orator (whether you like him or not) shows he “has no handle on UK politics”:

It wouldn’t be the first time he’s demonstrated a lack of understanding about UK democracy, either, as in his many tweets attacking the Labour government, Musk has called for another general election, Phillips to be ‘thrown out’ and the King to dissolve parliament unilaterally – none of which are likely to happen anytime soon.

Despite taking aim at Farage, Musk’s next tweet after the dig was a quote tweet of a post from ex-Reform UK leader (now deputy) Richard Tice.

Farage responded to Musk’s latest remarks by describing it as a “surprise”, and stating he disagrees.

“My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles,” he said.

