Elon Musk continues political interference by reigniting Keir Starmer feud

Elon Musk is continuing his quest to tamper in the world of politics - this time by reigniting an ongoing feud with UK prime minister, Keir Starmer.

This time, the X / Twitter owner has taken aim at his handling of "rape gangs" and that Jess Phillips, Labour's safeguarding minister, "refuses" to investigate such cases.

This comes soon after Musk himself called for "more positive" posts on his platform.

In this instance, Musk is referring to when Starmer was appointed chief prosecutor and head of the Crown Prosecution Service in 2008, when a number of cases involving grooming gangs were taking place.

Starmer started reforms into how the CPS handles child sex abuse cases and said "ethnicity" or "political correctness" should not get in the way of prosecutions.

Musk posted: "In the UK, serious crimes such as rape require the Crown Prosecution Service's approval for the police to charge suspects.

"Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008 -2013.

"Who is the boss of Jess Phillips right now? Keir Stamer. The real reason she's refusing to investigate the rape gangs is that it would obviously lead to the blaming of Keir Stamer [sic] (head of the CPS at the time)."

Downing Street has not yet commented. However, it was Starmer, while director of public prosecutions from 2008 to 2013, who began the prosecutions of the Rochdale grooming gang.

It comes soon after Musk lashed out at Starmer's policies, claiming "very few companies" would want to invest in the UK under Labour's leadership.

The prime minister's official spokesman said: "I'm not going to kind of get into commentary on individual comments but if you look at what's happened since the election, you've seen the £63b of additional investment from the investment summit.

"You've seen the government respond to some of the businesses' key concerns in the UK, which is lack of stability, and the government's brought back that stability, both politically and economically."

Musk was recently criticised by the German Chancellor for interfering with the country's upcoming parliamentary elections.

