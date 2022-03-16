MPs have called the planned so-called 'Festival of Brexit' a waste of money and no-one is surprised.

In a report, a cross party-culture media and sport select committee criticised the government's handling of the £120 million project – which is officially called"Unboxed: Creativity in the UK", been planned since 2018, and is set to take place this year.

They said it took ages to sort out a name and that they thought its purpose was "vague". They said it was "ripe for misinterpretation" in the press and by the public and called the desire to cater for everyone "a recipe for failure".

Tory MP Julian Knight, who chairs the culture select committee, said: “Despite the UK having a strong reputation on the world stage as a leading host of sporting and cultural events, there is no golden thread linking them all together. Unless the government urgently addresses this lack of strategy and vision, it will continue to risk squandering the benefits such occasions can bring, while wasting the hard-earned money of taxpayers."

"The Unboxed festival acts as a prime illustration of an event with aims that have been vague from the start. That it took three years to come up with a rather nebulous name, which will mean little to the few that are even aware of its existence, does not bode well for its chances of delivering a true lasting legacy.

"How this questionable example of planning is playing out should act as wake-up call for the government. Such a muddled approach is a sure-fire recipe for failure and we have no confidence that it can meet its ambitious targets for engagement or deliver a return on the substantial investment from the public coffers.”

After the news broke, people rolled their eyes as one:

A scale model of the solar system, a decommissioned North Sea oil platform and a pop-up forest, along with poetry, computer coding and music events are just some of the things we can expect from the festival.

There will even be a celebration of the British weather from the Newsubstance Collective.

Thanks, government. It's not like there's anything else happening in the world that could use some extra cash...

