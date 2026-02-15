Fox News hosts criticised after joking about Jeffrey Epstein: 'He was a sex rabbi'

Fox News hosts have been criticised online after joking about Jeffrey Epstein being a “sex rabbi” and a “fixer” on air.

Hosts of The Five on Fox News laughed while discussing Attorney General Pam Bondi’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Bondi refused to look at a group of Epstein survivors who stood when Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) demanded that Bondi issued an apology.

Speaking about the testimony, Kennedy called it “very, very unpersuasive”.

Then, host Jesse Watters spoke about the Epstein Files, saying: “If you read the Epstein files, The [Wall Street] Journal has done a great job at this, Epstein got his money from two Jewish billionaires, Lex Wexner and Leon Black, and a little bit of money from the Jewish banking dynasty, the Rothschilds in Europe.”

He added: “It looks like he’s mostly just a fixer – a guy who advises. He helps people with their problems. Sometimes those problems are, ‘You need a girl?'”

“Or some penicillin,” Kennedy quipped.

Greg Gutfield then said: “He’s a sex rabbi.”

Watters went on to say: “He should perform at the halftime show next year!”

Another wrote: "Fox News is making jokes, calling Epstein a sex Rabbi. This seems wrong for a while lot of reasons. Do you think this is funny?"





