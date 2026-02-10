Republican congressman Thomas Massie has confirmed that “at least six men” implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein files have had their names redacted.

Despite US president Donald Trump’s efforts to prevent it , the Department of Justice (DOJ) was compelled by the House to release what files it holds on convicted pedophile Epstein.

3.5 million files have thus far been released, by many have criticised the level of redaction where it pertains to possible perpetrators of criminality.

Republican congressman Massie was a leading voice in pushing his Republican colleagues in the Trump administration to release the files by co-sponsoring the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

On Monday (9 February), as members of Congress, Massie, alongside Democrat congressman Ro Khanna, were able to review some of the unredacted Epstein files. What they found shocked them.

Massie told the press: “What I saw that bothered me were the names of at least six men that have been redacted that are likely incriminated by their inclusion in these files. So that’s the first thing that I saw. It took some digging to find them.”

Khanna added: “There are six men, some of them with their photographs that have been redacted. And there’s no explanation why those people were redacted … That’s really concerning.”

The pair suggested that one is a “prominent individual” and another is someone “pretty high up” in a foreign government. They also reiterated their concern around why such files have been redacted in the first place.

Massie urged Pam Bondi and the DOJ to “do a little more work”. He highlighted the fact, “we went in there for two hours – there’s millions of files, right – and within a couple of hours, we found six men, whose names had been redacted, who are implicated, in the way that the files are presented”.

