Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidential election according to early projections.

On Sunday, a run-off between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen resulted in a majority vote of 58.2 percent for Macron.

Macron, 44, was first elected president in May 2017, this will be his second term. He is one of the few French presidents to win reelection, the last one being in 2002.

The election was a tense race with high stakes for the French people. Both candidates offered a very different path for France's future.

Le Pen, 53, finished with 41.8 percent of the vote, which is significantly better than her results from the 2017 election where she lost to Macron.

Leader of the National Rally, the far-right party, Le Pen is known for making controversial statements. While the 53-year-old had softened her image, much of her campaign was based on anti-immigration policies.

France's voting system works in two rounds, the first being when voters cast their initial votes. If no candidate obtains 50% of the votes then a second round is established.

In the second round, only the two candidates with the most amount of votes are eligible. Whichever candidate obtains a majority vote is declared the winner.

This year's second round produced a lower voter turnout compared to the first round.

