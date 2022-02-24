As news broke of Russian President Vladimir Putin declaring war on Ukraine, a GB news host claimed that the invasion wouldn't have occurred if former President Donald Trump was still in office - and was immediately corrected.

On Thursday, Isabel Oakeshott, a political commentator for the news outlet, took to her Twitter to share her thoughts about the conflict.

"Got to wonder whether this would have happened under Trump. I think not. Unpredictability is a brilliant deterrent….," she wrote.

Once people saw this tweet, they pointed out the errors in her sentiments when it comes to Trump.

"Under Trump, Putin would have invaded years ago without any sanctions being imposed.

There's a massive difference between unpredictability' and 'servile insanity.'" one wrote.

"So what would have happened under Trump. Abject surrender of sovereign Ukrainian territory. On a par with your 'The pandemic is over tweet,' this one.....," another added.

A third wrote: "You might be right. But only because Putin would have had a man in The White House, he had some control over. It might well be that Ukraine is now happening because he has lost that control. I'm not sure that's a good reason for Trump to remain in power.

Others pointed out instances where Trump called Putin a "genius."

Someone else also mentioned that Trump was privately seeking to withdraw from NATO and "blow up the US alliance with South Korea, should he win reelection."

In what would appear to be a lack of awareness about the severity of the "full-scale invasion", Trump gave a strange interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham where he assumed US troops were fighting Russians in Ukraine despite that not being the case.

On Wednesday, he called Putin "smart" because he's "taken over a country for $2 worth of sanctions."

Trump even made a claim - just like Oakeshott - that the current invasion wouldn't have happened if he was still commander-in-chief.

And in typical fashion, he relayed his usual nonsense about a "rigged" presidential election in the US while claiming this was the sole reason Putin carried on with the Ukraine attack.

"[Putin] sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration. As an American, I am angry about it and saddened by it. And it all happened because of a rigged election," Trump said.

"This would've never happened. That includes inflation and that includes millions of people pouring in on a monthly basis, far more than three million people, they are coming from 129 different countries. We have no idea what's happening, and they are destroying our country."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.