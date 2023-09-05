Gillian Keegan has officially become a meme for her hot mic moment

Tory MP and education secretary Gillian Keegan has become an instant meme after her hot mic outburst about what an amazing job she is allegedly doing.

The incident occurred in the moments after an interview with ITV News while her microphone was still on.

She was there to discuss the government’s handling of the RAAC scandal that has seen hundreds of schools close just before the start of the new term due to unsafe concrete that is prone to collapse being used in their buildings.

At the end of the interview, Keegan asked the reporter: “Does anyone ever say, ‘You know what, you’ve done a f**king good job because everyone else has sat on their a**e and done nothing?’ No signs of that, no?”

Despite apologising for her “off the cuff” sweary remark, Keegan has since found herself becoming a meme as people poke fun at her bigging herself up.

The Trades Union Congress hilariously used the moment to encourage people to join unions if they feel underappreciated.

They mocked: “Not appreciated at work? Join a union.”

The Green Party also hit out at Keegan during her moment in the limelight, writing: “Just for the record, we don't think Gillian Keegan's done a ‘f***ing good job’.”





A social media account run by the Labour Party also mocked Keegan’s Department for Education for its updated claim that most schools are “unaffected”.

In an edited version of the department’s update, they changed the text to read: “Most beachgoers not eaten by big shark.”

Keegan was forced to defend her decision to go on holiday shortly before the concern over RAAC was made public.

