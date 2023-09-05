Education secretary has odd reaction as she's forced to re-watch sweary outburst

Video
Education secretary Gillian Keegan is raising eyebrows with her reaction to re-watching the sweary outburst that had her hitting headlines.
Keegan was criticised after she was caught on a hot mic questioning why no one thought she was doing a 'f****** good job' at handling the school concrete crisis.
She later appeared on Sky News where she was forced to re-watch the moment, as she sat and awkwardly laughed and gazed off into the distance.
