Education secretary has odd reaction as she's forced to re-watch sweary outburst

Education secretary Gillian Keegan is raising eyebrows with her reaction to re-watching the sweary outburst that had her hitting headlines.

Keegan was criticised after she was caught on a hot mic questioning why no one thought she was doing a 'f****** good job' at handling the school concrete crisis.

She later appeared on Sky News where she was forced to re-watch the moment, as she sat and awkwardly laughed and gazed off into the distance.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter