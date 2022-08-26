It’s always reassuring to hear from a government minister about what help is available when, say, there’s a massive hike in the energy price cap which some households will struggle to afford – but this is the UK government we’re talking about.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, not a single cabinet minister from the outgoing Boris Johnson government was put forward to do the media rounds on Friday morning, right when the energy regulator Ofgem confirmed the price cap for dual fuel for an average household will surge to £3,549 per year.
Its CEO, Jonathan Brearley, said: “The Government support package is delivering help right now, but it’s clear the new Prime Minister will need to act further to tackle the impact of the price rises that are coming in October and next year.
“We are working with ministers, consumer groups and industry on a set of options for the incoming prime minister that will require urgent action.”
Ministers are working “set of options” for the next PM to address the upcoming price hike, you say? How interesting.
What a shame none of them could appear on TV to elaborate on what exactly those options look like – y’know, like what your typical, effective government might try to do.
Politicians, journalists and celebrities alike have condemned the government no-show:
\u201cWould\u2019ve thought it might be a good idea for a government minister to be on the airwaves this morning \ud83e\udd37\ud83c\udffb\u200d\u2640\ufe0f https://t.co/sKHwYo6kGA\u201d— Pippa Crerar (@Pippa Crerar) 1661503014
\u201cCan it be really true that no government minister is prepared (or more accurately asked by no10) to do any broadcast this morning on the price cap? Despite the leadership contest we still have a government, we always have a government, so where are they?\u201d— Jane Merrick (@Jane Merrick) 1661499022
\u201cNot a single government voice to be heard anywhere in response to the terrifying price cap news. Deplorable. A total dereliction of duty.\u201d— Liam Thorp (@Liam Thorp) 1661498181
\u201cThe energy price cap just hit \u00a33,549 yet not a single government minister was available for the broadcast round. Biggest issue facing all of us and they're either in denial or hiding\u201d— Alexander Brown (@Alexander Brown) 1661498463
\u201cOfgem raises the energy price cap from \u00a31,971 to \u00a33,549. This will put households across the country into fuel poverty and still no plan to help people from this appalling Conservative government.\u201d— Liz Jarvis (@Liz Jarvis) 1661494566
\u201c\u2018No one was available\u2019\n#ToriesNotFitToGovern\u201d— Sue Perkins \ud83d\udc99 (@Sue Perkins \ud83d\udc99) 1661509618
\u201cWhere is the Government?\n\nThis is terrifying for millions of people and yet they\u2019re nowhere to be seen. Tax the oil and gas giants\u2019 profits, end the injustice for people on pre-payment meters and freeze energy bills for all now. #CostOfLivingCrisis\u201d— Catherine West MP (@Catherine West MP) 1661498861
\u201cThis Tory government showing their utter contempt for people on the day this cost of living crisis requires leadership.\u201d— Mike Amesbury MP (@Mike Amesbury MP) 1661498602
\u201cNo-one was available. This bus is heading for a cliff and there is nobody at the wheel.\u201d— Michael Moran (@Michael Moran) 1661498370
\u201c\u201cNo one was available\u201d from the UK government to speak about the energy cap rising - which will cause untold misery. What a disgrace. UK govt remains missing in action. Recall Westminster now.\u201d— Kirsten Oswald MP (@Kirsten Oswald MP) 1661497930
\u201cThis rise will be catastrophic for millions of people across our nation yet the government is nowhere to be seen and has nothing to say.\n\nClearly Johnson has no interest in any of this and Truss will do little to address the scale of this disaster.\n\nTime for them all to go.\u201d— Andy McDonald MP (@Andy McDonald MP) 1661497687
\u201cA devastating announcement that will cause so much anxiety to so many - yet not a single Minister from this toxic Govt prepared to be interviewed - utterly despicable\n\nAnd this is 80% rise from what it is now but a *178%* rise from what it was same time last year #EnergyCrisis\u201d— Caroline Lucas (@Caroline Lucas) 1661497490
It was only later that Nadhim Zahawi, chancellor of the exchequer, gave a media interview in which he set out the government’s plans for tackling the energy price increase.
Acknowledging the “real anxiety” faced by households and businesses, Mr Zahawi said: “The help we’re putting in at the moment – the £37 billion - we are part of the way through. So the help coming in from October onwards, everyone’s bill will get £400 off. In terms of the additional increase now, it gives you back half of it.
“But we know that’s not enough, and we’ve got to do more.
\u201c"Clearly there is real anxiety among the population."\n\nChancellor Nadhim Zahawi says government is looking at what support they can offer "the most vulnerable" as the energy price cap is set to increase to \u00a33,549.\n\nLatest: https://t.co/yiDU6iWoTQ \n\n\ud83d\udcfa Sky 501 and YouTube\u201d— Sky News (@Sky News) 1661507317
“My message today is we’ll get this £37 billion to help them for now, and then more will be coming, because we know this will continue in January, and of course onto April and next year.”
Except the one thing Mr Zahawi didn’t mention was that the £400 energy bill discount for all households in Great Britain is spread out over six instalments, running from October to March 2023.
In that period, we’re due another announcement on the energy price cap – January, to be exact.
Meanwhile, prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed there would be "extra cash" coming to support households next month - probably before 5 September, when he'll be replaced by either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak as the next PM.
\u201c"There's a pipeline of cash coming through over the next few months and through the autumn and the winter."\n\nPrime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government will announce "extra cash" in September to support households facing soaring energy bills.\u201d— Channel 4 News (@Channel 4 News) 1661518254
At least we can take comfort in the fact that when that happens, we’ll have a brand new government capable of going on television to outline its policies in a time of crisis, right?
Never mind, that’s probably wishful thinking…
