Government departments can be a bit of a mouthful, and now we’ve got four brand new ones to wrap our heads around – with the creation of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology; Department for Business and Trade; Department for Culture, Media and Sport (ditching the ‘Digital’); and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

According to a Downing Street press release, the new departments will “ensure the right skills and teams are focussed on the prime minister’s five promises: to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats”.

As for the ministers, former international trade secretary Kemi Badenoch is now heading up BaT, ex-housing minister Lucy Frazer is the new culture secretary at DCMS (yes, the initialism still works), and her predecessor Michelle Donelan is the new secretary of state over at SIT.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Grant Shapps, meanwhile, has gone from business secretary to secretary of state at… DESNZ? DESNEZ? DESANEZ?

Not only that, but how on earth would you even pronounce any of these?

No idea. And it seems many Twitter users are wondering just exactly how you’re supposed to pronounce and abbreviate the department, too:





Unhelpfully, searching for ‘DESNZ’ on Google gets you random social media channels and one New Statesman article, while ‘DESNEZ’ has the search engine thinking you want to buy Disney merchandise or subscribe to Disney+.

The department’s own website doesn’t seem to make a decision on an abbreviation, either, at one point referring to its former department the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy as BEIS, but not bothering to do the same for its successor.

The webpage reads: “The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero will provide dedicated leadership focused on delivering security of energy supply, ensuring properly functioning markets, greater energy efficiency and seizing the opportunities of net zero to lead the world in new green industries.

“This year, the department will focus on easing the cost of living and delivering financial security by bringing down energy bills and keeping them down - better insulating consumers from external impacts.

“Longer term objectives include ensuring properly functioning energy markets, coordinating net zero objectives across government and bringing external delivery expertise to bear on its portfolio of major projects.”

Mr Shapps hasn’t shed light on it either, and if BEIS wanted to change their Twitter handle to either @DESNZ or @DESNEZ, neither are available.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has been approached by indy100 for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.