The Department of Homeland Security has long attracted controversy with its use of social media, from “dystopian” videos about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to using the phrase “womp womp” in an “unprofessional” X/Twitter post – and now, the DHS has come under fire for sharing a Bible quote on Good Friday (3 April).

The post, referencing Luke 23:46, reads: “On this solemn day, we reflect on the ultimate sacrifice our Savior made for all humanity. Trust in God’s plan.”

A photo accompanies the text, showing Jesus on the cross and the words: “Father into thy hands I commend my spirit.”

However, the religious messaging from the department – now led by Markwayne Mullin after Kristi Noem was sacked by Donald Trump last month – has since been criticised by fellow social media users, with former congressman Denver Lee Riggleman III branding it “inappropriate”:

“This is a very odd thing for the Department of Homeland Security to be tweeting,” one X/Twitter wrote:

Another responded with their own Bible quote:

“My country is not your f****** church,” fumed a third, in all caps:

And a fourth replied: “Religion doesn’t belong in our government”:

It’s not the first time that DHS has faced criticism over how it marked a common celebration, as it appeared to forget the story behind Thanksgiving in November when it said “this Thanksgiving, there is no room at the table for invaders”.

Awkward.

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