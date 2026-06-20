Department of Homeland Security slammed over ‘embarrassing’ World Cup tweet

Yet again, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has sparked a social media backlash for content shared to its X/Twitter account, as it posted a photo of America’s men’s football team at the World Cup with the words “defend the homeland”.

The tweet was posted on the same day that the country’s team took on Australia in the competition, in a match which ended with a 2-0 victory for the USA.

Following the win, the DHS shared another World Cup tweet referencing its anti-immigration rhetoric, of the US squad standing together in front of a metal wall blocking a goal, together with the text “built the wall”.

But it was DHS’s “defend the homeland” tweet which received heavy criticism online, with several users pointing out that players on the team have benefitted from birthright citizenship – a right under the 14th amendment to which US president Donald Trump is opposed and is trying to remove:

One X/Twitter user shared an excerpt from a Guardian article which noted that US striker Folarin Balogun became an American citizen under birthright citizenship, when his Nigerian mother gave birth to him in Brooklyn:

“The irony of homeland security using a picture of balogun whos eligible thru birthright citizenship,” commented another:

Journalist Mehdi Hasan tweeted that it was “beyond embarrassing”:

California representative Ted Lieu asked the department: “Did you know our starting forward is a US citizen through birthright citizenship? You’re trying to strip away that right”:

“Stop making it embarrassing to like this team man,” pleaded one account:

And another said: “We lose this game without birthright citizenship btw”:

The DHS has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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