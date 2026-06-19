Donald Trump confronted with his own 2020 quote on Iran in awkward moment

Donald Trump was asked about a tweet from 2020 about negotiations with Iran while speaking to the press. Only, he didn’t realise that it was a tweet he posted himself.

The awkward moment saw the president confronted with his own message from six years ago, in which he said: “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation.”

It comes as Trump signed the deal during his visit to the Palace of Versailles in France on Wednesday (17 June).

The 14-point plan in the MoU includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, ending conflicts in Iran and Lebanon and establishing a $300bn reconstruction fund for Tehran.

The $300bn reconstruction figure for Iran is perhaps the biggest talking point, with the reported deal saying the United States would undertake, together with regional partners, to “create a comprehensive plan agreed upon by both parties for the rehabilitation and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

Trump was appearing in front of the media when Fox News's chief White House correspondent Peter Doocy said: “Once a wise man said in January 2020 that Iran has never won a war, but has never lost a negotiation.”

Trump asked: “Who said that?”

Doocy replied: “Donald Trump.”

The awkward moment sparked a lot of reaction on social media, and it’s not the only tweet from Trump which has resurfaced following the deal with Iran being signed.

Writing in 2013, Trump said: “What a rotten deal we made with Iran. Get nothing (except laughter at our stupidity”. They get everything, including delay and big cash!”

In 2015 Trump also posted: "Message to Obama re: Iran: 'The worst thing you can possibly do in a deal is seem desperate to make it.' – The Art of the Deal."

The tweet in question comes from January 3, 2020, when Trump wrote: "Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation."

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