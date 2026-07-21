'Read the room': People can't believe what the official House GOP account tweeted

People have mercilessly mocked the lack of “self awareness” of an X/Twitter post from the official House Republicans account.

During his current stint in office, it is estimated US president Donald Trump increased his wealth by $3.4 billion in his first year – a trend that has continued in his second year, seemingly with little pushback against claims of corruption.

Not only that, but he is accused of weaponising government departments , such as the Department of Justice, to go after perceived political enemies with targeted prosecutions.

So it was met with a certain amount of irony when the House Republicans X/Twitter account claimed in a tweet: “Every communist regime promised to abolish class. Instead, they ended up with two classes: the ones with power, and everyone else.”

It didn’t take long for people to argue that this is exactly what appears to be happening right now in the US under Trump’s administration.

One parody account mocked: “Yes, thank goodness America doesn't have two classes, the ones with power and everyone else.”

Another suggested: “The person who runs this account obviously can't read the room.”

“The lack of self awareness is actually impressive,” said another.

“It’s really fun to read these as just projections of an empire that’s crumbling. You spot it you got it: ‘the ones with power, and everyone else’,” someone argued.

Someone else wrote: “There’s no way the person who runs this account typed this and didn’t see the irony.”

“You mean like the US right now under unfettered capitalism,” another asked.

One person wrote: “You would think this is a parody account for an awful, deranged comedian, but you’d be sadly wrong.”

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