Leaks are all too common in the world of politics, but perhaps not in the form of a water leak which has caused the House of Commons to put a pause on today’s proceedings.

People are already bracing for Monday to be the hottest day of the year so far, with highs of 33C, but the Commons chamber is probably one place you don’t want a drop of water to cool things down – even if things did get a little heated with all the resignations last week.

The Guardian’s Aubrey Allegretti reported there was “a torrent of water streaming into [the chamber] from the roof”, with one individual describing it as a “power shower”.

This was later confirmed by Tory MP Michael Fabricant, who tweeted a “water leak” in the chamber has meant “sitting and democracy [are] suspended until further notice”.

The Commons was due to sit from 2:30pm today with prayers, followed by Work and Pensions questions.

According to Metro, Labour MP Emma Hardy walked into the Commons before being turned away and claimed the leak is “just in front of the despatch box”.

Make of that what you will.

The Yorkshire MP said: “I have just walked through and there are a lot of people working – around six or seven.

“Lots of blanks [are] on the floor and a machine, which I’m not quite sure what [it] is doing.

“[The leak] is just in front of the despatch box, but the roof looks fine.”

She went on to add she had been informed the problem will be resolved “as quickly as possible”.

If that wasn't enough, it turns out the Commons are due to debate a motion on the "restoration and renewal of the Palace of Westminster" on Tuesday.

And it isn’t just the water which is flooding in, but the cynical comments from Twitter users, too:





The House of Commons’ official Twitter account has since confirmed that Monday’s sitting is “delayed” due to the incident, with proceedings now due to start at 3:30pm.

