Leaks are all too common in the world of politics, but perhaps not in the form of a water leak which has caused the House of Commons to put a pause on today’s proceedings.
People are already bracing for Monday to be the hottest day of the year so far, with highs of 33C, but the Commons chamber is probably one place you don’t want a drop of water to cool things down – even if things did get a little heated with all the resignations last week.
The Guardian’s Aubrey Allegretti reported there was “a torrent of water streaming into [the chamber] from the roof”, with one individual describing it as a “power shower”.
This was later confirmed by Tory MP Michael Fabricant, who tweeted a “water leak” in the chamber has meant “sitting and democracy [are] suspended until further notice”.
The Commons was due to sit from 2:30pm today with prayers, followed by Work and Pensions questions.
According to Metro, Labour MP Emma Hardy walked into the Commons before being turned away and claimed the leak is “just in front of the despatch box”.
Make of that what you will.
The Yorkshire MP said: “I have just walked through and there are a lot of people working – around six or seven.
“Lots of blanks [are] on the floor and a machine, which I’m not quite sure what [it] is doing.
“[The leak] is just in front of the despatch box, but the roof looks fine.”
She went on to add she had been informed the problem will be resolved “as quickly as possible”.
If that wasn't enough, it turns out the Commons are due to debate a motion on the "restoration and renewal of the Palace of Westminster" on Tuesday.
And it isn’t just the water which is flooding in, but the cynical comments from Twitter users, too:
\u201cToday's Commons sitting has been delayed due to a water leak in the Chamber.\n\nThis also happened in 2019.\u201d— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1657546850
\u201cCurrently so hot I'm wondering if they'll let me stand under the water leaking into the Commons so I can cool off.\u201d— Chris McKeon (@Chris McKeon) 1657546961
\u201cIt's happened before... yet still they kick the can down the road on restoration...\nhttps://t.co/rNBFdk86O7\u201d— Thomas Penny (@Thomas Penny) 1657545236
\u201c@breeallegretti @PARLYapp waiting for the locusts meself\u201d— Aubrey Allegretti (@Aubrey Allegretti) 1657544005
\u201cTurn Parliament into a museum/venue, build a new assembly that is fit for purpose in the 21st century.\u201d— Dr Adam Rutherford (@Dr Adam Rutherford) 1657546186
\u201cThey are literally going to let the building fall down rather than do what needs to be done and move out of it whilst they fix it.\u201d— Adrian Bradley (@Adrian Bradley) 1657546142
\u201cis he literally tearing the building down on his way out, like some kind of tantruming fat Samson\u201d— Jonn Elledge (@Jonn Elledge) 1657546118
\u201cIt would be a fitting end to Johnson's premiership if it is marked by the collapse of the Palace of Westminster, after he has worked so hard to undermine it.\u201d— John O'Shea (@John O'Shea) 1657544778
\u201cThe British experiment in self-government continues\u201d— Stan Veuger (@Stan Veuger) 1657544765
\u201cShe\u2019s crying at the state of it all\u201d— Women's Equality Party (@Women's Equality Party) 1657544309
The House of Commons’ official Twitter account has since confirmed that Monday’s sitting is “delayed” due to the incident, with proceedings now due to start at 3:30pm.
