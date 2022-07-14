Iain Duncan Smith appeared to forget six years of Tory rule in a bizarre LBC interview.

Speaking last night, the former leader of the party gave his views on the current state of the Tory party but it seems he doesn't have much of a grasp on its history.

"I think that we've been in government now pretty much since 2016," he said at one point.

You think wrong, Iain.

This came during a conversation about Brexit and what to do next on the issue. He was saying the Tories have been in power since then which is true, but safe to say the wording was awkward given the Tories also were in power from 2010-2016, first in a coalition with the Liberal Democrats and then alone.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Take a listen to the conversation below:

Elsewhere, he said he didn't believe Johnson would serve in another leader's cabinet and may leave politics after the next general election. He is endorsing Liz Truss to be the next leader of the party, following Boris Johnson's dramatic resignation last week.



On Wednesday evening chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt were knocked out of the Tory leadership race leaving six people left to battle it out to win... the country.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.