John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, has announced he will run for the US House next year.

The 32-year-old Democrat shared the news on Tuesday (November 11) that he's the latest Kennedy to step into the political arena.

“This district should have a representative who can harness the creativity, energy and drive of this district and translate that into political power in Washington,” Schlossberg said in a campaign video posted on social media.

“We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives,” he said. “With control of Congress, there’s nothing we can’t do. Without it, we’re helpless to a third term," he later added, referring to the prospect of President Trump seeking an unconstitutional third term in office.

Previously, Schlossberg worked as a political correspondent at Vogue ahead of the 2024 presidential election, and he has built a large following on social media with over 2 million followers across all of his platforms, where he posts political commentary to reach younger voters.

When it comes to his online presence, Schlossberg has been provocative - from trolling JD Vance, to calling out Trump for declassifying JFK assassination documents, and bizarrely questioning if Usha Vance is ‘way hotter’ than his grandmother Jackie O.

What House seat is Schlossberg running for?

Schlossberg will be campaigning for New York's 12th congressional district seat that is being vacated by the current representative Jerrold Nadler, who announced his retirement in September after three decades in office.

He grew up in the area and attended Collegiate School, a private, all-boys school on the Upper West Side - something which he mentions in his campaign video,

“My name is Jack Schlossberg, and I’m running for Congress to represent my home, New York’s 12th congressional district, where I was born and raised, where I took the bus to school every single day from one side of the district to the other,” he said.

“This district should have a representative who can harness the creativity, energy and drive of this district and translate that into political power in Washington. I’m not running because I have all the answers to our problems. I’m running because the people of New York 12 do.”

When is New York’s congressional primary election?

There is still some time before New York’s congressional primary election, which is set to take place on June 23, 2026.

Schlossberg criticises 'dangerous' cousin RFK Jr.

After announcing his candidacy, Schlossberg didn't hold back in his criticism of his estranged cousin, Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“RFK Jr. is a dangerous person who is making life-and-death decisions as secretary of Health and Human Services,” Schlossberg told MSNBC on Wednesday.

“And you don’t have to take my word for it. Now we have an actual record to go on. He has cut a quarter of the people who work in his agency. He fired all the vaccine experts on the [Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] and replaced them with anti-vaxxers," he added.

Schlossberg has been known for calling out RFK Jr. in the past.

Back in April, he criticised RFK Jr.'s views on autism by poking fun at him, saying "environmental toxins," are causing the rise in the country's autism rates despite the fact that the scientific research points to autism being genetic.

“RFK Jr ... I have got a challenge for you,” Schlossberg said in an Instagram video that is no longer up. “Me and you, one-on-one, locked in a room, we hash this out. Nobody comes out until one of us has autism. What do you say?”

