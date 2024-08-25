Trump forgets about JD Vance after declaring he and RFK Jr are the ‘best ticket'

Donald Trump reshared a post calling Robert F Kennedy Jr a "ticket," with many asking about his running mate JD Vance.

Kennedy suspended his campaign as an independent presidential candidate on Friday (23 August), and instead endorsed Trump onstage in Arizona.

Just hours after the endorsement, Trump promised to release "all of the remaining documents pertaining to the assassination of John F Kennedy" if he were elected.

Meanwhile, attention online soon turned to a tweet Trump reshared, reading: "The strongest anti-establishment ticket in American history," along with a photo of RFK Jr and Trump on stage.

"Poor JD [Vance]," one responded, while another suggested: "He’s going to replace Vance with RFK Jr."

A third humoured: "He was not too happy with all the weird things coming out about JD Vance but he was willing to ignore them. Then, he saw pictures of Vance's haircut. That was the last straw."

Kennedy got the crowd's approval when he joined Trump at the Republican campaign rally in Glendale.

In a speech, Kennedy said he believed Trump would "make America healthy again," adding that he would be a president "who is going to protect us against totalitarianism."

Earlier that day, Kerry Kennedy, RFK Jr's sister, called his endorsement of Trump "obscene."

"I think if he were alive today my father would have detested almost everything about Donald Trump," she told a Washington Post reporter.

A statement from members of the Kennedy family called it a "betrayal."

"We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise, and national pride," the statement read, adding that the Trump endorsement is "a sad ending to a sad story."

