RFK Jr asked a simple question online and it backfired spectacularly

US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. asked people online what their first job was and it backfired spectacularly as people brought up his questionable past.

Monday (1 September) was Labour Day in the US – an annual holiday that honours workers’ contributions to society – and to mark it, RFK Jr took to X/Twitter with a question for his followers.

“Happy Labor Day!” he wrote. “What was your first job?”

But it didn’t take long for that to backfire on him as someone posted a screenshot of a 2024 Atlantic article with the headline, “RFK Jr. Was My Drug Dealer”. RFK Jr did not reply to a request for comment from The Atlantic.

In the piece, the writer, Kurt Andersen, claims he purchased cocaine from RFK Jr while studying at Harvard in 1972. RFK Jr has been open about his addiction to drugs and once claimed that taking them made him perform better at school.

“The dealer was Bobby Kennedy. I’d never met him. I got in touch; he said sure, come over,” he wrote in the piece.

Andersen continued: “He poured out a line for me to sample, and handed me an inch-and-a-half length of plastic drinking straw. I snorted. We chatted for a minute. I paid him, I believe, $40 in cash. It was a lot of money, the equivalent of $300 today.”

On X/Twitter, the user added their own caption, claiming: “RFK Jr’s first job was selling cocaine at Harvard.”

One person commented: “In fairness, relative to the work he is doing at HHS, selling cocaine at Harvard probably killed fewer people and did less damage.”

Someone commented: “Now I understand why he’s the way he is, he didn’t get Health Insurance with that job...”

“What a coincidence! My first job was also selling cocaine,” another joked.

Indy100 has contacted Robert F Kennedy Jr. for comment.

