Jacob Rees-Mogg, the minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency, was frankly crucified on social media on Sunday, when his Easter tweet was mocked by cook and campaigner Jack Monroe.

Mr Rees-Mogg, a Catholic, marked Easter Sunday and the day of Jesus’ resurrection by tweeting to his 449,000 followers on Twitter.

He wrote: “Christ is risen, Alleluia. He is risen indeed, Alleluia, Alleluia.”

Yet it was the response from Monroe – known as The Bootstrap Cook – which ended up getting more likes and retweets on the platform.

To put it another way: Mr Rees-Mogg got ratioed (although judging by his own comments he does these sorts of tweets just to wind people up).

Monroe replied: “Jesus would have flipped a table and driven you out of the temple FYI x.

“’They claim to know God, but by their actions they deny him. They are detestable, disobedient and unfit for doing anything good’ – Titus 1:16.”

The remarks come amid several ongoing scandals facing the Conservative Party, including the prime minister and chancellor receiving Covid fines over Partygate, and the government’s controversial plan to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Given Jesus is considered to have been a refugee by Christians, we too imagine that he would have something to say about the UK Government’s latest immigration policy.

Monroe’s comments, helped by the fact they used to be a Sunday School teacher at a Baptist church, have since been praised by many Twitter users:

Good lord, it was quite the putdown (pun most definitely intended).

