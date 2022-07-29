Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former president Donald Trump, has revealed through his memoir that Trump's MAGA hats made him $80,000 in sales per DAY while he was campaigning for president.

Kushner's forthcoming memoir Breaking History highlights his work as a senior advisor to Trump during his administration from 2016 to 2020.

In the memoir, Kushner reveals the origin of the famous red hats which Trump designed himself. In his words, as published in the New York Post, the head of Trump's marketing team didn't think the hats would take off so she only ordered a hundred rather than the 1,000 Trump requested.

“Trump wore the hat on his visit to the southern border, and it became the hottest thing on the internet." Kushner writes in his memoir. "The demand was so incredible that I worked with Amanda [head of marketing] to create an online store, where we started selling roughly $8,000 in hats per day.”

Donald Trump wearing one of his famous MAGA hats in 2015. Getty Images

Kushner says the demand for the hats was so high that knockoffs became popular which led the Trump campaign team to spend $10,000 per day marketing the hats on Facebook.

“Soon we increased online hat sales tenfold from $8,000 to $80,000 per day, which funded most of the campaign’s overhead costs,” Kushner adds.

If Kushner's estimates are correct, this means the Trump campaign raised $29.2 million in one year of selling hats. Although it is unclear how much the hats cost to manufacture.

In Breaking History, Kushner also revealed a plethora of other White House secrets. He claims one time, Chief of Staff John Kelly shoved Ivanka Trump. Kusher and Steve Bannon butt heads and one time Bannon threatened to break him 'in half'.

