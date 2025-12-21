US president Donald Trump’s administration is continuing to face widespread criticism over its handling of the Epstein files – from Democrat accusations of a “cover-up” and deleted files, to the extent of the redactions made by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the fact Friday’s release was only some of the documents (not all, as required under law).

And now, the White House has come under fire for one photo contained in the documents, after social media users located the original image.

On Friday, deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson tweeted: “Per the Epstein Files Transparency Act, DOJ was specifically instructed to redact the faces of victims and/or minors.

“Here is a picture of Bill Clinton with his arm around Michael Jackson, and redacted individuals.”

The image attached by the Trump official sees Michael Jackson appearing with Diana Ross, with the faces of three children redacted with black squares.

In fact, the original photo – which can be found on Getty Images – reveals that the children in question are Ross and Mr Jackson’s own children: Evan Ross, Michael Jackson Jr and Paris Jackson.

The caption dates the image as being from 2003, and says it was from a Washington, D.C event, although Michael Jackson’s former nanny Grace Rwaramba took to Facebook on Saturday to provide the real context, describing the photo as “a perfect example of how easy it is to weave a grand story from nothing”.

She wrote: “I remember this moment vividly. We were in a trailer outside the Apollo Theater in New York in April 2002.

“Michael was preparing to perform at the ‘Every Vote Counts’ national voter registration and fundraiser for the Democratic Party. I was off to the side with Bigi.

“Consider how the photo was manipulated to pull Michael into the Epstein mess. Now, major news outlets around the globe are on the case. Huh. I have seen this movie before.”

Evan Ross has also shared posts to his Instagram Stories debunking the alleged Epstein files link.

Other photos from the event see Jackson Sr, Ms Ross, Mr Ross and Clinton sporting the same outfits as seen in the image contained in the DOJ documents.

Epstein does not appear in the photo, and as a reminder: inclusion in the Epstein files does not constitute wrongdoing.

The situation has seen the White House condemned online, with claims the administration is “using MJ as a distraction”:

“How dare you,” tweeted MeidasTouch:

Another account commented: “Y’all know how f***ed up it is to blur MJ and Diana’s own kids to make them pass as Epstein victims????”:

indy100 understands the image was released by the DOJ and redacted by them in order to protect minors and/or victims in line with legal requirements.

The DOJ has been approached by indy100 for comment.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.