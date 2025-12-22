The late Charlie Kirk’s organisation Turning Point USA held its latest event at the weekend in the form of ‘AmericaFest’ in Phoenix, Arizona, but one photo opportunity at the convention is being condemned as “dark” and “strange” in light of the founder being shot dead back in September.

As a reminder, the 31-year-old conservative activist was assassinated on 10 September at Utah Valley University, at which he was speaking as part of his “American Comeback Tour”, with individuals invited to come up to his “Prove Me Wrong” tent to debate him.

Prosecutors have since charged Tyler Robinson, 22, from Utah with aggravated murder over the shooting, and plan to seek the death penalty.

He made his first in-person court appearance last week.

Yet despite the sensitive nature of Kirk’s death, footage has emerged of a replica ‘Prove Me Wrong’ tent being displayed inside the convention, with attendees able to take a photo under it.

The scenes have been condemned from both sides of the political spectrum, with self-described “investigative MAGA journalist” Sword Truth describing it as a “disgusting and satanic macabre display”:

“January 6 activist” Trisha Hope said it was “truly sick” and “another slap in Charlie’s face”:

And “citizen journalist” Diligent Denizen wrote that there is “something very sick, morbid and dark going on” at Turning Point USA:

Elsewhere, Democrat @JoJoFromJerz branded it “f***ing dark”:

“They doing s*** not even his biggest haters would think of,” tweeted another:

Wu Tang is for the Children sarcastically commented: “Definitely not a cult”:

indy100 has approached Turning Point USA for comment.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.