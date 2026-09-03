Is ChatGPT down right now? What we know as AI chatbot 'stops working'

Thousands of users are currently reporting that AI chatbot, ChatGPT is down.

As of 4pm BST on 3 September, DownDetector had over 11,600 reports that the OpenAI tool's website was not working.

At present, if you try and get onto the website, you'll be greeted by a 404 error - which means that the web server successfully connected, but it cannot find the specific page or file you tried to open.

OpenAI have not yet put out a statement addressing the outage, and it's not known how long it will continue.

Reports from users suggest that tools such as Claude and X's GrokAI are also impacted, however this has not been confirmed.

"ChatGPT is down. All the load went to Claude, so Claude is not working either. I guess I'm taking a break", one person wrote on X.

Indy100 reached out to OpenAI. They have advised users to check the status page for further updates. As of right now, it reads: "We have applied the mitigation and are monitoring the recovery", however they are still experiencing "degraded performance".

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