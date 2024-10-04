Just days after JD Vance faced Tim Walz in his first (and only) debate as a vice presidential candidate - during which Donald Trump’s running mate failed to say that the ex-president lost the 2020 election - a video has resurfaced of the Ohio senator claiming Trump actually won the vote last time around (which he didn’t).

When pressed by Walz during the debate on Tuesday (October 1) about whether Trump lost in 2020, Vance replied by saying he was “focused on the future” – a response the Democrat branded a “damning non-answer”.

Then, at a rally in Michigan on Wednesday (October 2), Vance told a reporter: “The media is obsessed with talking about the election from four years ago; I’m focused on the election of 33 days from now.”

Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler (better known by their comedy duo name The Good Liars) have been able to shed some light on Vance’s position on the 2020 vote, as on Thursday (October 3) they reshared a clip from 2022 in which the senator very clearly said “yes” when asked if Trump won the last election.

Writing on Twitter, they said: “JD Vance refused to answer this question at the debate but he told us Donald Trump won the 2020 election.”

The Good Liars have since been praised for their “fantastic” journalism.

Meanwhile, Trump himself has had a hard time deciding whether he was victorious in 2020, as after years of consistently alleging voter fraud occurred (it didn’t), he conceded to podcaster Lex Fridman last month that he that he “lost by a whisker”.

Yet, when it came to debating Democratic nominee Kamala Harris later in September, he claimed the remarks were “said sarcastically”.

Well then.

