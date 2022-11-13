Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor of the Exchequer, has become the latest government minister to comment on former health secretary Matt Hancock’s decision to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle, and eat a range of grisly grub in the process.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Mr Hunt was asked about the West Sussex MP's antics in Australia, which has been criticised by opposition parties, the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign group, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

He replied: “I think eating testicles in the jungle is literally the only job in the world that’s worse than mine.”

We’re not exactly sure everyone will agree with that statement, given there are people out there who are paid to trawl through sewage.

Mr Hunt’s comments come after Mr Hancock has so far taken on every single bushtucker trial voted for by the public: the underwater task Tentacles of Terror, the eating trial La Cucaracha Café with singer Boy George, and the quiz show parody Who Wants to Look Silly On Air?

He is now set to face House of Horrors in Sunday’s programme.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Though of course, the eating trial obviously had a lot of people talking, as Mr Hancock tucked into fish eyes, blended worms, a camel’s penis, a sheep’s vagina, a cow’s anus and cockroaches.

If you thought all that sounded bizarre, Mr Hunt was also talking in metaphors during his chat with the Times ahead of Thursday’s autumn statement, comparing himself to a classic Dickens character.

“I’m Scrooge who’s going to do things that make sure Christmas is never cancelled, but I hope that people will understand that there’s going to be some very horrible decisions in order to get us back into the place where we are the fantastic country that we all want to be,” he said.

And with that, Mr Hunt appears to forget that the protagonist in A Christmas Carol – at least to begin with – would be very content with Christmas being cancelled.

He added: “I think it is fair to say this is going to be the first rabbit-free budget for very many years. I’m sorry to disappoint but no, this is not going to be a time for rabbits I’m afraid.”

Yes, we are a completely normal country – why do you ask?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.