"Will Liz Truss outlast the lettuce?" TV personality Jeremy Vine asked viewers on a live stream on Friday.

Following alarming news that Truss had fired Chancellor Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng after just 38 days in office, Vine decided to set up the funny live stream on Twitter.

While Vine hosted his lunchtime show on Channel 5, a head of iceberg lettuce sat on a small podium in the background, reminding viewers that since Truss took office last month, the UK economy has taken a tumble.

Truss and Kwarteng introduced a mini-budget plan for the UK at the end of September, which included major tax cuts funded by the government.

But a lack of clarity in the plans sent the pound sterling into a nosedive against the US dollar.

Some found the mocking lettuce bit a bit crude given the state of the UK economy and government.





But Vine's lettuce live stream is not the first lettuce joke made about Truss.

Earlier this week, The Economist published a column claiming Truss has the "shelf life of lettuce".



The Daily Star also set up a live stream of lettuce on YouTube to see if it could outlive Truss as PM.



Vine also polled Twitter asking followers how long they believe Truss will last in office. Over half of the participants said they think Truss will lose her job by Christmas.

Truss took over for the former PM Boris Johnson in September.

