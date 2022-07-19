Jess Phillips has called on Tory leadership candidates to explain themselves over the Chris Pincher scandal and improve their record on "sexual harassment".

Speaking during a debate on a vote of no-confidence in the government yesterday, the Labour MP called the Tories out for defending their record, and said she had "absolutely no confidence" in the government.

She said:

"l want to know what every one of the candidates who wants to be the prime minister did when that [Pincher's promotion at a time in which people were reportedly aware of allegations against him- happened. And I want to know what the Conservative party is going to do about its institutional problem where it cannot deal appropriately with complaints independently about sexual harassment."

Take a look at her speech here:

It comes as the race has narrowed to four candidates battling it out to become the next PM. They are: Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch, Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt.

And yesterday, the government won the no confidence vote by 349 to 238, a majority of 111. The government strangely called the vote in itself after it rejected a Labour motion that singled out Johnson.

