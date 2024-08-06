Robert F Kennedy Jr ridiculed with memes after bizarre dead bear admission

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s wild revelation that he was behind the dumped body of a bear cub in a park has sparked a whole host of jokes and memes.

In 2014, news stories emerged after a woman discovered the body of a bear in New York City’s Central Park while out walking her dog.

On Sunday (4 August), almost 10 years after the incident, Kennedy Jr. made the astonishing admission that he was the culprit , revealing he had dumped it there after originally putting it in his car to keep for its meat and fur.

The independent presidential candidate made the revelation in a video on social media that he shared ahead of the publication of a New Yorker article, which he claimed was going to “spin” the story.

Rather unsurprisingly, the shocking tale got people talking on X/Twitter as the video has 14.5 million views at the time of writing.

“Every RFK Jr anecdote sounds like someone doing an improv exercise where to try to come up with a sentence no one has ever said before,” one person argued.

Someone else said: “The whole RFK Jr bear thing is so awesome. How often do you get a satisfying conclusion to a famous unsolved crime, and it’s not only solved, but the guy who did it is rich and famous and an a**hole! It's like if we finally found out who jack the ripper was and it was RFK Jr.”

Another suggested: “I think everyone should just keep saying to RFK Jr ‘I know what you did’ and see what other insane things he admits to.”

Someone else mocked: “Harris: we need to come together as a country.

“Trump: the Mexicans want asylum, they're breaking into our mental hospitals.

“RFK Jr: in October of 1998 I left a jar of human eyes in the fiction section of a Borders bookstore in Philadelphia.”

