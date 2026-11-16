Republican congressman's resurfaced tweet backfires amid FAA grounding

A Republican’s resurfaced tweet is being used against him after the FAA nationwide ground stop caused travel chaos.

Only two times since 9/11 in 2001 has the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the rare grounding of all air traffic across the country. The first of those was in January 2023 and occurred due to failure in the critical system that allows safety information to be communicated to pilots. The most recent was due to transport secretary Sean Duffy and the FAA putting “patches”, “new technology” and equipment onto the older system, overwhelming it.

In light of the Trump administration’s admission, much has been said about Duffy’s lack of experience in the sector and many have brought up some old tweets of Republicans making the same point about others.

In 2023, Republican congressman Jim Jordan posted in response to the findings of a train derailment, writing: “Maybe hiring a guy with no transportation experience to be the Secretary of Transportation wasn’t a good idea?”

“Jim Jordan said it best,” someone argued.

Another account wrote: “There's always a tweet.”

One added: “Always.”

Someone said: “Never thought I’d agree with [Jim] Jordan.”

One person commented: “My favorite three words when it comes to this admin, always a tweet.”

“Hey [Sean Duffy] I think he's talking about you!” someone else poked.

Another mocked: “So… you’re saying it doesn’t count that he (Duffy) was on MTV Road Rules in the 90s?”

“[Jim Jordan] is right [Secretary Duffy] has NO BUSINESS being secretary of transportation,” another argued.

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