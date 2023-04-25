Joe Biden's website contains a 'Dark Brandon' campaign meme

It’s one of the most popular memes of the last few years, and now even Joe Biden’s campaign team is embracing ‘Dark Brandon’.

If you’re unfamiliar, the meme challenges the right-wing caricatures of Biden, which portrays the president as a frail older man.

Instead of showing him in that light, the meme instead subverts the “dark MAGA” fascist aesthetic into a tribute to the president.

It’s become part of internet lore in the US over recent times, and now Biden himself has given a cheeky nod to the meme on his official website.

Politico reporter Eugene Daniels posted a screenshot on Twitter, writing “SPOTTED on the new Biden presidential campaign website’s 404 page: Dark Brandon.”

The image shows Biden with red lights emanating from his eyes, with text reading: “404 you’re lost, Jack. Let’s get you back on the rails.”

Biden’s team are clearly on board, and in some ways it’s the clearest indicator yet that meme culture has gone mainstream.

Dark Brandon has become synonymous with Biden online, and it all started after being birthed at a NASCAR race last October. Driver Brandon Brown had received his first Xfinity Series race victory and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter. Mid-interview, the Republican-heavy crowd erupted into chants which the interviewer passed off as "let's go Brandon", but it became increasingly clear they were yelling: "F*** Joe Biden".

It initially spread among right-wing circles and saw the president framed as a villainous character, but Democrats soon got their hands on it and put a positive spin on the meme.

It comes after Biden officially announced he is running for re-election as president in 2024. The current president confirmed the news with an emotional three-minute-long video.

"Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There's nothing more important. Nothing more sacred", he says in the voiceover, which shows some of the toughest issues facing the US right now, including abortion rulings.

