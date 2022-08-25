Tens of millions of US university graduates will get some relief on their student loan payments, and it's set social media ablaze.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden took to his Twitter to announce that the government is cancelling up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for the borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients.

The forgiveness applies to Americans that make less than $125,000 a year individually or married couples earning less than $250,000 altogether.

According to a statement from the White House, almost 90 per cent of the relief will go to those making less than $75,000 annually.

And as a result, many right-wingers seem to be blind with rage.

Below, we've rounded up the ways seven political figures reacted to the news.

Ben Shapiro

Ben Shapiro, the host of The Ben Shapiro Show and Editor Emeritus of The Daily Wire, focused on the economics of the decision.

The University of California grad also believes that "higher education industry" is a scam.

"The current higher education industry, as subsidized by the federal government, is a massive scam. It is an elitist project fostering unnecessary credentialism, pushing people who shouldn't take on debt to go to college to do so, paid for by regressive redistributionism," he tweeted.

Shapiro also shared that his business partners didn't graduate college and that it "isn't for everyone."

"My two business partners didn't graduate college. So what, precisely, is your point? That only college graduates can succeed? College isn't for everyone. Treating it as though it is and then subsidizing it into higher prices is idiocy."

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)



Jim Jordan complained the move was unfair. "Student loan 'forgiveness' will benefit the wealthy elites. Once again, Joe Biden forgets about Real America," he tweeted on Wednesday.

In another tweet, he questioned: "Who will ultimately pay the price of Joe Biden's student loan handout?

"The 87% of Americans who don't have student loans!"

On Thursday (25 August), Jordan also shared a story from the Washington Examiner that discusses how America's education system can be restored through "Republican solutions."

Jordan has a bachelor degree, masters degree, and law degree.



Matt Walsh

Matt Walsh, a right-wing provocateur who sarcastically calls himself a biologist, and women's studies scholar, said he thinks college loans are "predatory" and somehow tried to link it with his transgender obsession.

"College loans are predatory, but there is nothing predatory about giving chemical castration drugs to a 12-year-old. Legal adults cannot be expected to understand the terms of their loans, but 4-year-olds can be expected to choose their own gender," he tweeted.

In a follow-up, he added: "According to the Left, 18-year-olds are not mentally competent enough to agree to a student loan, but 15-year-old girls are competent enough to agree to a cosmetic double mastectomy. And somehow, they expect us to take their ideas seriously."

Jesse Kelly

Jesse Kelly, the host of the Jesse Kelly Show, routinely talks ill about Biden with sassy and rude remarks.

And that hasn't changed since the loan forgiveness announcement.

In one tweet he made about college, he claimed that it is a waste of time if people will just "blow it".

"If you're going to take out a loan just to blow it on something that gives you no real skills, access to drugs, and an STD, you might as well just hang out with Hunter Biden. Don't go to college," he tweeted on Wednesday.



Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Ted Cruz, who recently told Fox News that Biden has "zero chance" of returning to the White House again in 2024 because he's "too old," also believes that the president is "out of touch" when asked if the debt relief program was "unfair to people who paid their student loans."

In an ABC News clip, Biden responded to that question with the following: "Is it fair to people who, in fact, do not own multi-billion dollar businesses to see one of these guys getting all the tax credits? Is that fair? What do you think?"

This response prompted Cruz to note that it was a "terrible answer."

"Completely out of touch.

"And what a terrible answer— if you can even call it an 'answer,'" he captioned his post accompanied by the video.

Well, many people would believe the same thing about Cruz, who seemed completely out of touch when he went to Cancun while his home state suffered a major storm.

Jack Posobiec

Jack Posobiec, a podcaster and Senior Editor of Human Events tends to make many pro-Donald Trump comments on Twitter, and also shared a few sentiments on Biden's loan plan

"No one is even talking about the fact that kids are pushed into predatory loans by schools/govt and that student loans are not eligible for claiming bankruptcy.

"Once they get you, they have you for life," he wrote.

In another tweet, he shared a link to Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA co-founder's book The College Scam.

Donald Trump Jr.

It comes as no surprise that Donald Trump Jr has some adverse things to say about many things Biden does, let alone the loan forgiveness plan.

For one, he quote-tweeted a tweet from Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe who was "grateful" for the news that "thousands of his former students" would get the bit of relief.

"Yes, because thousands of Harvard Law grads need hard-working blue-collar workers to help them pay off their loans for them. Insane and disgusting," Trump Jr responded.

In a subsequent tweet, he referenced that University endowments, which are made up of money or other financial assets that are donated to academic institutions, should be taxed.

"Tax the University endowments.

"Pass it on."

It's also worth noting that for the last couple of years, both Don Jr and Eric have castigated Hunter Biden for behaviour they themselves do.

"I wish my name was Hunter Biden," Don Jr. said on TV in October 2019.

"I could go abroad, make millions off of my father's presidency. I'd be a really rich guy."

However, the Trumps really are wealthy guys that benefited from their father, former President Donald Trump.

