President Joe Biden seems to be having fun while leaning into his new no-nonsense, tough guy, image.

On Monday, Biden spoke to supporters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the annual Laborfest celebration but was interrupted by a heckler in the crowd.

In the middle of Biden's speech, the heckler began yelling something unintelligible at the President causing him to stop speaking to address the heckler.

"Alright, God love ya," Biden said to the heckler with a smirk.

As the heckler was being removed from the rally, the President encouraged security to 'let him go'.



“No, no, no, don’t — let him go," Biden said. "Look, everyone is entitled to be an idiot."

Boom.

Biden's roast was met with thunderous applause and laughter from the audience.

Despite Biden's call for the heckler to remain, footage from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shows the man being removed via security anyway.

Online, people responded to the President's roast as an example of him becoming a tougher version of himself. Last week, Biden's speech in Philadelphia garnered a similar response from people online.

During his speech in Philly, Biden used similar language reminding rally attendees that heckler were 'entitled to be outrageous' even if 'good manners is nothing they’ve ever suffered from'.

Biden has made it clear that while he does not approve of anti-Biden hecklers making disparaging comments he accepts that they are entitled to an opinion.

However, he has openly condemned Trump and his supporters calling them 'dangerous' and 'extremists'.

