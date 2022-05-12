On Wednesday, President Joe Biden gave remarks at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers conference, and in his speech referenced former President Donald Trump by giving him a new nickname - "the great MAGA king."

At the conference, President Biden, 79, spoke on issues like unions, inflation, infrastructure, and the deficit.

Addressing the deficit, Biden highlighted his administration's work to reduce the deficit by $350 billion compared to the previous administration's lack of attention to the deficit.

"Under my predecessor — the great MAGA king — the deficit increased every single year he was president," Biden said in his speech. "The first year of my presidency, the first year, I reduced the deficit, literally reduced the deficit by $350 billion, first year,."



However any information Biden delivered about the deficit was overshadowed by his new nickname for the former President.



As news of the "great MAGA king" made it's way around, both Trump and his supporters took to social media to create memes and images that represented the nickname.

On Truth Social, Trump posted a photoshopped image of himself as the poster for Lord of the Rings: Return of the King with the title "The Return of the Great MAGA King."

Supporters quickly followed suit posting their version of "the great MAGA king" on Twitter.

