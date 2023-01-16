Johnny Vegas admits his 'upset' at the state of the NHS in powerful resurfaced clip

A clip of Johnny Vegas speaking out against privatisation in the NHS has resurfaced once again.

Speaking on the Last Leg in 2018, the comedian passionately defended the health service and those who work in it.

"It's like buying you a tricycle and then buying your brother a brand new Mercedes. Its private healthcare vs health they don't care, they never have," he said.

"They want to privatise it and they can't make money off it."

He added he didn't want to go "mad" on TV but that the issue of privatisation "really offends me".

"The people who work within it work so hard," he continued. "If we don't fight for the NHS we lose ourselves as a country."

With issues in the NHS surfacing again including reports of long waiting times and excess deaths over the last few weeks, the clip has resurfaced again, and was shared by the Trades Union Congress and by Twitter users.

Five years on, it is still as relevant as ever.

