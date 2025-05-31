Joni Ernst, the Republican senator for Iowa, is facing widespread condemnation on social media after she responded to concerns about Donald Trump’s cuts to Medicaid at a town hall by saying “we all are going to die”.

The US president’s One Big Beautiful Bill – which has been criticised by some Republican senators after it passed the House of Representatives – includes $1.5 trillion worth of cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and other programs designed to support Americans on lower incomes.

During the town hall on Friday (May 30), Ernst told attendees: “It’s corrections of overpayments and people that have not been eligible for these programs, by law, as it is currently written. So when you’re arguing … about illegals that are receiving Medicaid benefits – 1.4 million – they’re not eligible, so they will be coming off.”

When one person shouted out that “people are going to die”, Ernst replied: “Well, we all are going to die.”

As the crowd responded with shocked groans and shouting, the senator added: “For heaven’s sakes.”

And the “cold-hearted” response from Ernst has prompted many Twitter/X users to make one comparison in particular:

Thus, the memes depicting Ernst as Lord Farquaad - saying the Shrek villain's infamous line from the iconic 2001 film, “some of you may die, but that’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make”, - soon followed:

Elsewhere, one social media user branded the remarks as “one of the worst politician quotes I’ve ever seen”:

“Good luck running on that message next year,” commented another, in reference to next year’s Senate election in the state:

Fellow politicians also spoke out against Ernst’s comments, with Minnesota senator Tina Smith writing: “I thought my job was as Senator was to try to keep my constituents alive”:

indy100 has approached Ernst's office for comment.



