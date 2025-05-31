Despite initially saying he was saddened by his predecessor Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis, and wishing his rival a “fast and successful recovery”, US president Donald Trump has now said he “really [doesn’t] feel sorry for him” – in remarks branded “disgusting” and “deplorable” by critics online.

Biden’s office announced on May 18 the 82-year-old was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of the cancer two days earlier, after doctors found a small nodule on his prostate.

A spokesman said there was “metastasis to the bone” but also that the cancer “appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management”.

He does not have “Stage 9” cancer, as the Republican president previously claimed.

On Friday (May 30) - the same day that Trump changed his tune on Biden’s cancer – the Democrat delivered his first public remarks on his diagnosis, telling reporters his doctors are “very optimistic” about his chances.

He said: “It’s all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill. And for the next six weeks, and then another one. The expectation is we’re going to be able to beat this ... It’s not in any organ, my bones are strong, it hasn’t penetrated, so I’m feeling good.”

Trump, meanwhile, was in the Oval Office issuing a fresh attack on his political rival.

“He’s been a sort of a moderate person over his lifetime - not a smart person, but a somewhat vicious person, I would say,” Trump said.

“If you feel sorry for him, don’t feel so sorry, because he’s vicious. What he did with his political opponent and all of the people that he hurt – he hurt a lot people, Biden, so I really don’t feel sorry for him.”

Trump’s remarks have since been slammed as “an unbelievable display of cruelty”:

Another user asked “why won’t karma catch up” with him.

“Trump has normalised that it’s OK to be a terrible person,” claimed a third.

Texas representative Jasmine Crockett responded by telling Trump “you and your sorry ass administration are vicious”.

The grassroots political organisation Really American pointed out Trump’s “heartless statements” are actually “the epitome of vicious”.

Political content strategist Brian Allen questioned whether Trump wrote his initial statement on Biden’s diagnosis expressing sympathy for Biden.

And podcaster Ben Yellin told his followers to “take a look at how [Biden] reacted to Trump getting shot and compare it to this”.

As a reminder, Biden told Trump in a phone call after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania in July that Trump was “literally in the prayers of Jill and me”.

He also gave an Oval Office address in which he said: “I want to speak tonight about the need to lower the temperature in our politics and to remember, though we may disagree, we are not enemies. We are neighbours, friends, co-workers, citizens. Most importantly: we are fellow Americans.”

What a stark contrast…

