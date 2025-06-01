Football fans are ecstatic for PSG head coach Luis Enrique after he guided the French side to their first ever Champions League trophy, with some saying "if anyone deserves it, it's [him]".

PSG thumped Inter Milan 5-0 in the 2024/25 final in Munich on Saturday (May 31), the biggest ever win in the competition's final.

In a documentary called Luis Enrique: You Have No F****** Idea that released last year, the PSG boss openly talked about his daughter dying at the age of nine in 2019 because of osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

"Can I consider myself lucky or unfortunate?" he said. "I consider myself lucky, very lucky. 'But your daughter died at nine-years-old.' Well, my daughter came to live with us for nine wonderful years. We have thousands of memories of her, videos, incredible things.

"Xana is alive, she isn't in the physical plane but she's in the spiritual plane because every day, we talk about her, we laugh and remember because I think Xana still sees us."

Clips of this went viral across social media with lots of football fans saying he deserves to be successful because of his outlook on life, his family and Xana.

And he achieved that success again in the Champions League final with Enrique and PSG fans alike paying tribute to Xana at the full-time whistle.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique with his UEFA Champions League winners medal / Getty Images

PSG fans unveiled a tifo of Enrique putting a PSG flag in the centre circle with Xana. In 2015, Enrique did exactly this with his daughter when he won the Champions League and completed the treble at Barcelona.

Enrique said he felt "emotional" at the tribute. The head coach also wore a t-shirt featuring an illustration of him putting up a PSG flag with his daughter after the game finished.

And football fans around the world are absolutely ecstatic Enrique has been successful in guiding PSG to their first ever Champions League win.

"If anyone deserves it, it's Luis Enrique," one posted.

Another said in a translated Tweet: "If Luis Enrique is happy, I am happy."

One said in a translated Tweet: "Football today is a little fairer with Luis Enrique."

"You did it, Luis Enrique. We have no doubt that, from heaven, Xana is celebrating with her PSG shirt and flag. Today the title was for her and because of her. LUIS ENRIQUE'S ANGEL," another translated Tweet said.

One translated Tweet said: "PSG fans raised a large flag in honour of Luis Enrique's daughter after the title. One of the most beautiful moments in the history of the Champions League. Lessons from the Parisian fans!"

"Luis Enrique is one of the best ever," another posted.

One translated Tweet said: "I'm happy for a reason of humanity, of empathy. For a father and a daughter. Simply for Luis and Xana."

"Luis Enrique deserved all of this so much!" another translation said.

Elsewhere from indy100, the funniest reactions after Spurs beat Manchester United in the Europa League final and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively shared emotional Instagram posts after Wrexham won promotion to the Championship.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.