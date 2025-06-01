Just days after changing his mind on expressing sympathy for Joe Biden and his prostate cancer diagnosis (he initially said he was “saddened” by the news, before this week saying he “really [doesn’t] feel sorry for him”), US president Donald Trump has now amplified the nonsensical QAnon conspiracy theory that his predecessor was “executed in 2020”.

Taking to his Truth Social platform on Saturday, the Republican reposted a ‘Truth’ from another user who claimed: “There is no #JoeBiden – executed in 2020.

“#Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. Democrats don’t know the difference.”

When visiting the profile for the account in question, other Truths from the user concern “war reports” from one ‘Guardian Daniel R’ – the same reports shared by Twitter user @warDaniel47, who has signed off tweets with the infamous QAnon mantra, ‘WW1WGA’ or ‘where we go one, we go all’.

Yep, it’s a QAnon conspiracy theory, folks…

As a reminder, QAnon concerns the baseless claim that there is a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping paedophiles within America’s elite that are running a global child sex-trafficking ring and are at war with Donald Trump.

Yes, really.

And we can’t quite believe we’re having to write this, but obviously, Biden hasn’t been executed.

Trump’s promotion of such a claim has since seen him branded “more detached from reality than ever”:

Political commentator Harry Sisson said it was “very concerning”:

One Twitter/X user said every Sunday morning show should ask Republican guests to “explain” Trump’s post and “make them defend it”:

And another account declared it is “time to talk about a wellness check and the 25th amendment”, which concerns a president’s fitness to serve:

It’s not the first time Trump has platformed QAnon supporters, either. In the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, the then Republican candidate invited conspiracy theorist Scott Presler onstage, and he ended up giving a bizarre speech about protecting raw milk.

He also ‘ReTruthed’ an image back in 2022 which featured him wearing a ‘Q’ pin, and the words “the storm is coming” and the aforementioned “WWG1WGA”.

