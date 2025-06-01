Streaming giant Netflix held its live fan event known as Tudum 2025 on Saturday (May 31), during which it dropped a teaser trailer for the fifth and final season of the beloved sci-fi horror franchise Stranger Things - and confirmed release dates.

More than three years on from the last instalment, viewers will revisit the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins, and the Upside Down, on November 26, when the first volume of episodes drops at 5pm PT (8pm ET, 1am GMT November 27).

The second volume will be released at Christmas, with the finale landing on the streaming platform on New Year’s Eve.

However, the teaser has received a mixed reaction from fans on Twitter/X, with one even going as far as to brand it “one of the most underwhelming teasers ever” because “nobody asked for a recap”:

The almost two-minute long video largely comprises clips from its previous four series, such as the disappearance of Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp) in the first season, and the devastation caused to Hawkins by big bad Vecna / Henry Creel at the end of Stranger Things 4.

“They are dragging it out,” complained one fan:

Another wrote: “We waited three years for throwback clips and a couple new scenes”:

Others, meanwhile, delighted in short snippets from the trailer, such as a glimpse of Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers:

Finn Wolfhard as a “babysitter Mike”:

And Will screaming “run” at the very end of the video:

Other TV shows and films teased by Netflix at Tudum included the third and final series of Squid Game, and a first look at Happy Gilmore 2, starring Adam Sandler.

