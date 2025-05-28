Is Chris Brown's world tour going ahead? Key details as singer freed on bail

Chris Brown made headlines earlier this month when he was remanded in custody and later released on bail after being charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent over an alleged assault at a London nightclub.

Brown is accused of attacking music producer Abraham Diaw, allegedly striking him with a bottle several times at the Tape nightclub in Hanover Square, Mayfair, on February 19, 2023.

On May 17, his case was first heard in Manchester Magistrates' Court, where it was decided he would be remanded in custody; however, the 36-year-old was later granted bail by Judge Tony Baumgartner at Southwark Crown Court on May 21.

The arrest sparked concern from fans at the time as the US singer is due to begin the European and UK leg of his world tour in June.

Since Brown has been granted bail, here is everything you need to know about his planned shows.

Is the Breezy Bowl XX going ahead?

Brown was released on bail after paying a £5 million security fee to the court, and so he can begin his Breezy Bowl XX tour as planned.

The R&B star's upcoming tour dates include:

June 8 - Johan Cruyff Arena, The Netherlands

June 11 - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

June 13 - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

June 15, 16, 24, and July 3 - Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

June 19 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

June 21, 22 -Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

June 26 - Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

June 28 - Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, Ireland

July 1 - Hampden Park, Glasgow, UK

July 5 - Paris La Defense Arena, Paris, France

After this, Brown's tour is scheduled to continue in the US and Canada.

What are Brown's bail conditions?

However, Brown must abide by his bail conditions, as Judge Tony Baumgartner said the musician must surrender his passport if he is not travelling on tour.

Another requirement is for Brown to live at a specific address known to the court, but he is not allowed to visit the nightclub, nor can he cannot contact Mr Diaw or apply for international travel documents.

The £5m security fee the Go Crazy singer paid is a financial guarantee to ensure he returns to court. If Brown breaks his bail conditions, he could be asked to forfeit the money.

When is Brown's next court date?

His next court date is 20 June, which is in the middle of his tour (between Cardiff's Principality Stadium and London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dates).

