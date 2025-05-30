Taylor Swift has given a major update on 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)', but it's not exactly what Swifties were expecting...

In a letter posted to her website, the 35-year-old announced the exciting news that she has officially bought back the rights to the master recordings of her first six albums after previously losing the rights back in 2019 when her former record label, Big Machine, sold them to music executive Scooter Braun.

"All of the music I've ever made now belongs to me," Swift wrote. "I've been bursting into tears of joy... ever since I found out this is really happening."

"To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it."

In recent years, Swift has been re-recording her first six albums she had previously lost the rights to; so far, she's re-recorded 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)', 'Red (Taylor's Version)', 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)', and '1989 (Taylor's Version).'

The two albums she has left to re-record are 'Reputation (Taylor's Version) ' and her debut self-titled album 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version).'

With this latest news, what is happening with 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'?

"I know, I know. What about Rep TV?" Swift wrote, acknowledging the increased hype around when it's going to be released.

Many fans theorised the pop star would make the big album announcement at the American Music Awards on Monday, but were disappointed when it didn't happen, with Swift not even in attendance at the event.

Previously, her dedicated fanbase has been wrongly convinced in the past that the highly anticipated re-recorded album was dropping 13 days after '1989 (Taylor's Version)'and when that didn't happen, during the London Eras Tour shows last August.

But in her latest update, Swift used the letter to give "full transparency" on what stage the re-recorded album is at.

"I haven't even recorded a quarter of it," the singer confessed, as she explained the 2016 album was "so specific to that time in my life I kept hitting a stop point when I tried to remake it."

She continued, "All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief. To be perfectly honest, it's one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn't be improved on by redoing it. Not the music, or photos or videos. So I kept putting it off."

Swift also teased that "There will be a time (if you're into the idea) for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album to hatch."

So it looks like we're in for a wait for 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'... but in some good news, Swift confirmed she's "already completely re-recorded" her entire debut album.

On her remaining two re-records, the singer wrote, "Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about.

"But if it happens, it won't be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now."

