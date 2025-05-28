Maryland Congressman Glenn Ivey told El Salvador officials to "cut the cr*p" after being denied visitation with deported illegal migrant Kilmar abrego Garcia.

Representative Ivey said he was "stonewalled" during his efforts to check on the welfare of Abrego Garcia, who has been the subject of political debate since his deportation in March after republicans claim he is an MS-13 gang member.

After travelling with Abrego Garcia's lawyer and union representative, Ivey who claims El Salvador officials knew they were coming and had been given plenty of notice, was denied visitation and told to travel to San Salvador to request a permit.

