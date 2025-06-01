Lando Norris roasted Max Verstappen in the cooldown room following the eventful Spanish Formula One Grand Prix after the Dutch driver seemingly deliberately drove into George Russell.

A late safety car in the race caused absolute chaos. The majority of the frontrunners pitted with most going onto a used set of soft tyres but Verstappen had to finish the race with new hard tyres because it was the "only option", according to the Red Bull pit wall.

On the restart on lap 61, Verstappen, who was in third, had a lot of oversteer and almost lost it coming onto the start / finish straight. Charles Leclerc overtook him but the pair then made contact on the straight.

Going into turn one, Russell himself was on the inside of the corner and had a snap of oversteer, making contact with Verstappen who was on the outside and was forced wide. The Red Bull driver took to the escape route and stayed ahead of Russell.

The Red Bull pit wall instructed their driver to give the place back to Russell to avoid the threat of any penalty.

But Verstappen took huge issue with this as he felt Russell was not in complete control of the car and was forced off after being driven into.

Verstappen was incredibly angry with his team before doing something that saw calls from Sky Sports F1 pundit Nico Rosberg for him to be black flagged, in other words disqualified.

On lap 64 of 66, he slowed down going into turn five to seemingly give the place to Russell.

But he then he carried much more speed going into the corner and barged into Russell. The Mercedes driver was left stunned over team radio and Verstappen stayed ahead.

Verstappen eventually did give the place back later in the lap, around turn 12, with Russell going through quite cautiously.

The Red Bull driver was given a 10 second penalty that saw his fifth place finish on the track end up in 10th. That's a huge blow to his world championship campaign as he took just one point from the weekend compared to McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri, who won and took the full 25, and Lando Norris in second, scooping 18 points.

Leclerc rounded off the podium and in the cooldown room after the race, the trio sat and watched brief highlights.

When the incident on lap 64 between Verstappen and Russell came up, all three were left completely stunned, almost afraid to say anything.

But then Norris delivered what Rosberg called "the quote of the weekend".

Norris said: "I've done that before - in Mario Kart."

As Sky Sports F1 commentator pointed out, "I wouldn't like to play Norris at Mario Kart if he does that".

Let the fallout begin.

