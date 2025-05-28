Catch the pigeon! Birds cause chaos on delayed Minneapolis flight

Two pigeons tried to take a shortcut and put their feet up this week by gatecrashing a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis to Madison, Wisconsin.

The flight was delayed by 56 minutes after passengers discovered the pigeons and tried to catch them with their coats.

Posting the video to social media Tom Caw said: "The pilot got on the mic and confirmed a pigeon was on the plane, and said he had no experience with this situation.

"Baggage handlers boarded and carried the pigeon off. People applauded. A young girl asked if she could pet it."

